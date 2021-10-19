Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old boy

Gardaí in Togher are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Kyle Gillen, who went missing from his home in Togher, Co. Cork on Saturday, October 16.

Kyle is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a broad build. He has black curly hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Kyle was wearing a grey puffer jacket, black tracksuit trousers and a black baseball cap.

Kyle is known to frequent the Cork city area.

The Gardaí and Kyle's family are very concerned for his well being and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.