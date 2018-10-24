Gardaí are trying to trace missing 17-year-old Dublin teen

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old teenager Jasmine Scally.

Jasmine was last seen on the 21st of October 2018 on Eden Quay, Dublin at approximately 9pm.

Jasmine Scally

She is described as being 5ft 5” tall with long dark hair.

When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, black jacket and dark grey runners.

Anyone who has seen Jasmine or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01-6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.