Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Electric Picnic

An investigation has been launched by Gardaí over an alleged sexual assault at Electric Picnic in Stradbally last weekend.

The supposed incident happened on Saturday, August 31 at the music event in County Laois.

A garda spokesman confirmed in a statement that officers are investigating the report and are continuing to support the victim.

A spokesman added: "Gardaí are investigating the report of an alleged sexual assault of a female that is reported to have occurred on Saturday 31st August in the Stradbally area of Co Laois.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Gardaí also revealed yesterday that they were dealing with 453 'reported incidents' of illegal drug use at the annual event.

Six offences involved public order, along with one sexual crime, one minor assault, one theft, one arrest of a man for possession of an offensive weapon and four arrests for driving under the influence.

Of the four arrests involving driving, three were drug driving and one was intoxicant driving.