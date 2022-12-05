Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Meath teenager

Gardaí have requested assistance from the public regarding a missing teenager.

13-year-old Gavin Brewster was last seen in the Navan area of County Meath over the weekend, on Saturday, December 3.

The teenager is described as being 5 feet tall, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

At the time which he was last seen, it is believed that Gavin was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and black Nike runners with an orange sole on the bottom of them.

At this time, the Gardaí and Gavin’s loved ones believe that he may have travelled to Dublin City.

If anyone has any information regarding Gavin’s whereabouts, Gardaí are requesting for them to contact Navan Garda Station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.