Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen and girlfriend welcome their first child

Game of Thrones actor, Alfie Allen has become a dad for the first time.

Alfie and his DJ girlfriend, Allie Teilz announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.

To celebrate the birth of the baby girl, the 32-year-old posted an intimate moment with the newborn.

Alfie wrote alongside the adorable photo: “With full hearts and overwhelming joy @allieteilz and I introduce you to the newest member of our family."

“She is perfect,” he added.

Sister, singer Lily Allen was quick to comment a love heart and a party popper underneath the picture.

The actor's Game of Thrones co-stars also sent their congratulations, Sophie Turner wrote: “so much love for you both and the new bubba.”

Gwendoline Christie, an actress in the series also commented: “so much love to you all.”

The couple have reportedly been together since last summer.

Congratulations to the family.