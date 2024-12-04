Full line-up of celebs joining Strictly Live Tour announced

The full line-up of celebrities set to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour have finally been announced.

It was previously confirmed that Gladiator Montell Douglas, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and singer Shayne Ward would be going on the tour around the UK.

Now, the final four famous faces that have appeared in this year’s competition and will also join the tour have been revealed.

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, opera singer Wynne Evans, JLS band member JB Gill and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri will be taking to the stage for live audiences in 2025.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Strictly Live Tour social media team unveiled a photo of all of the celebrities going on tour and wrote, “Drumroll please! The full celeb line-up for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour has officially dropped, and it’s a sparkly one!”.

“Joining the tour are: Jamie Borthwick, Wynne Evans, JB Gill, Tasha Ghouri. They’ll be hitting the road with the already-announced dream team: Montell Douglas, Sarah Hadland, Shayne Ward”.

“This FAB-U-LOUS squad, straight from your Saturday and Sunday nights, will be bringing glitz, glamour, and show-stopping moves to arenas across the UK in 30 incredible shows this January”.

The caption went on to state, “Oh, and did we mention the judges? Shirley, Anton, Craig, and Motsi (making her tour debut!) will be there to dish out the scores. Plus, the fabulous Janette Manrara is back as host!”.

“Who’s ready for a strictly spectacular time? Let us know who you’re most excited to see on the dancefloor!”.

Opening up about joining the tour, Jamie revealed, “Strictly is magic and I had a ball on the TV show – so I’m delighted to be hitting the road next year and getting the opportunity to perform in arenas all over the UK”.

Wynne explained, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the other celebrities on the 2025 tour – it will be great to put my dancing shoes back on. I might get to sing again and you never know they may even let me win!”.

JB then stated, “I’ve loved dancing on Strictly, so I’m thrilled to be going on the live tour. It’ll be fun being back at some of the venues I’ve played with JLS and I can’t wait for all the fans of the show to come out and see us dance for them live! It’s going to be amazing!”.

Tasha also commented to admit, “I can’t believe I’m going to be performing in arenas – it’s a real pinch me moment and an amazing way to continue this journey, I’ve loved it so much. I’m so happy that all the shows on the tour are going to be BSL signed. It’s really important to me that everyone feels represented and included and I hope everyone, including the amazing people who have supported me from the deaf community, come along and watch. It’s going to be incredible!”.