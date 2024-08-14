Fujifilm reveals instax mini Link 3 instant photo printer launch

Fujifilm has revealed the launch of the new instax mini Link 3 instant photo printer!

This instant photo printer has been designed to transform your everyday moments into vibrant, colourful instax mini photos.

This innovative product is an update on the highly popular instax mini Link 2 printer as it combines cutting-edge technology with playful features, making it the perfect companion for capturing, printing and sharing life’s moments in fun and creative ways.

Users of the new instax mini Link 3 photo printer can simply print photos from their smartphone and create ‘in-the-moment’ 3D AR effects effortlessly with instax AiR Studio.

You can choose a background, add some décor, and finish with an animation. With options like confetti, spotlights, and sprinkles, there’s something for every photographer to add a little extra creative magic to their photos.

The instant printer also features the ultimate in-app photo booth experience with Click to Collage mode, allowing users to capture a series of six images at three second intervals. You can then choose two, four or six fun snaps to print as a collage and also have the ability to print from a video.

It is available in three trendy colours – Sage Green, Clay White, and Rose Pink. With a textured and easy-to-hold design, the instax mini Link 3 printer has been created to be as mobile as your smartphone, allowing you to print photos simply and effortlessly from anywhere.

There are three LED lights on the front to tell you what the printer is doing, making the instant photo printer functional as well as stylish. The printer also supports the instax Pal digital camera for direct print and features a USB-Type C port for easy charging.

Fujifilm’s instax mini Link 3 instant photo printer is set to be available to purchase on August 28, 2024 at a RRP of €130. Available at Fujifilm stockists nationwide or here

Also launching with the instax mini Link 3 is the new instax mini film “SPRINKLES”, inspired by the new instax AiR Studio effects. The film features a colourful sprinkle pattern to remind you of all things sweet. The silver sprinkles have a metallic sheen that accentuates the design, making the film both colourful, fun and eye-catching.

The SPRINKLES film pairs perfectly with the instax mini Link 3 printer’s distinctive instax AiR Studio and Click to Collage modes, adding that extra touch of fun and creativity to your instant photos.

The new instax mini film “SPRINKLES” will also be launched on August 28, 2024, at a RRP of €10.50. Available at Fujifilm stockists nationwide or here

There’s even more news from Fujifilm as they have announced an update to their free, downloadable instax UP! App. This app has been designed for instax users to digitally scan, import, organise, and store their photos in one place, regardless of which Fujifilm instax instant film, camera or printer product they use.

The latest addition to the instax UP! App, which is available today, includes the introduction of “instax Days”, a new calendar function where your scanned-in instax photos are automatically dated and added to a calendar. Users will get to know the date of key moments instantly, while also being able to modify dates.

For more product information, visit www.instax.ie