Friends fans tear up as Courteney Cox pays tribute to Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox has broken her silence on the death of Matthew Perry.

The Friends star, best known for his role as Chandler Bing, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28 at the age of 54.

Now, almost three weeks on from his passing, his Friends co-stars have begun to pay tribute to him.

Courteney Cox, who played Matthew’s on-screen wife Monica Geller, took to Instagram last night to re-share one of the show’s most iconic scenes.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Courteney began in her tribute.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites,” the 59-year-old continued.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she explained.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind,” Courteney added.

Many Friends fans have since taken to social media to express their grief at Matthew’s passing.

“Though we didn’t know him personally, it felt like he was a friend to us all,” one viewer penned.

“This post breaks my heart, we'll all miss him forever,” another replied.

A few hours before Courteney posted her farewell to Matthew, co-star Matt LeBlanc became the first member of the Friends cast to speak out about his death.

“Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” the 56-year-old wrote.

Matt, known for his role as Joey Tribbiani, continued: “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother, you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” he concluded.