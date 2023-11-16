Friends fans moved by Lisa Kudrow’s tribute to Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star Matthew Perry, leaving fans moved.

Matthew, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, was sadly found dead at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, at the age of 54.

Now, almost three weeks after Matthew’s passing, Lisa, who played the character of Phoebe Buffay, has honoured the actor with an emotional message on social media.

Lisa posted a photo to her 10.1M Instagram followers of a Polaroid picture of her and Perry standing together as they smile at the camera.

She captioned the post, “Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that”.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY”.

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of “talking””.

The 60-year-old continued, “Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant”.

“Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you”.

Kudrow closed off her message by saying “Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew”.

Fans were moved by Lisa’s words, with many sharing support for her in the comments of the post.

One fan wrote, “Makes my heart break. I am so sorry, Lisa. What a beautiful sentiment. You are very brave. Hang in there”.

“What a beautiful tribute to a great man . Much love to you and the other 5 of you missing him so”, penned a second commenter.

Another fan added, “And that's the last of the friends to let him go. Guess life will never be the same again”, referencing that all the remaining main characters of Friends– Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer- have already shared their tributes for Matthew online earlier this week, with Lisa being the final star to pen her message.