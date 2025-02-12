Friends’ Courteney Cox shares birthday tribute to Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox has been celebrating her co-star!

Yesterday (February 11), Friends actress Jennifer Aniston marked her 56th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Jennifer’s Friends castmate and longtime friend, Courteney Cox, has shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to her.

Last night, Courteney – who played Monica Gellar in the hit sitcom – took to her Instagram account to post a throwback snap of herself with Jennifer, which was taken in the early 2000s.

“Happy birthday to my friend for life. Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend,” Courteney penned at the beginning of her message.

“I feel so lucky to be growing up with you. Remember our CATS audition?” she teased further, referring to a conversation in Friends between Monica and Jennifer’s character, Rachel Green.

Following her beautiful birthday tribute, Jennifer took to Courteney’s comments section to reciprocate her love for her best friend, as she replied: “Love you my sweet Cox&hammer!”

Many Friends viewers later took to Courteney’s post to share their own birthday wishes to Jen, and to also marvel at the pair's continued friendship, 30 years after the end of their record-breaking show.

“Name a more iconic duo? I’ll wait! Happy birthday, Jen,” one fan exclaimed.

“We love you, happy birthday, Jen!” another gushed.

“Every Monica needs your Rachel and every Court needs your Jenny as well,” a third fan added sweetly.

Jennifer and Courteney first met on the set of Friends in 1994, which also starred Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry.

Back in February 2023, Jennifer appeared alongside Lisa as the pair gave a joint speech to honour Courteney’s addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Describing Courteney as “a good human and an extraordinary friend”, Jennifer further noted at the time: “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that.”