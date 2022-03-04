Friday night fakeaway recipe: stir-fried chicken with egg fried rice

This is a great recipe for using up leftover rice sitting in the fridge. A few minutes in a hot pan will bring it back to life. Alternatively use a pouch of cooked rice or mixed grains. It only takes 30 minutes or so to make and it serves 4.

To make it you will need:

Ingredients:

4 chicken fillets, cut into chunky strips, approx. 1 cm thick

2 tbsp. rapeseed oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 onion, peeled and finely sliced

1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into thin strips

100g broccoli, trimmed and cut into small florets

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp. sesame oil

400g cooked rice/mixed grains

2 eggs

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. honey

2 scallions, sliced

Method:

To cook the chicken and vegetables: Heat a little oil in a large wok. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper then add it to the wok. Allow to cook for 4-5 minutes until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the wok and keep warm while cooking the vegetables. Add a little more oil to the wok. Add the onion, red pepper and broccoli and cook for 4-5 minutes. Stir through the garlic and cook for another minute. Remove the vegetables from the wok and keep warm along with the chicken.

Add the sesame oil to the wok. Then add the rice/grains and stir to break up any lumps. Mix the eggs with the soy sauce and honey, then add this mixture to the wok. Stir well and allow to cook for a minute or two. Add back the chicken and vegetables and stir to mix into the rice mixture. Taste and season.

To serve: When everything is warmed through serve either in a large serving dish or in individual bowls. Sprinkle over the sliced scallions.

Nutritional analysis per serving:

Energy: 389kcal

Protein: 37g

Fat: 13g

Iron: 1.8mg

Carbohydrate: 40g

