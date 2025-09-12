Freddy Brazier speaks out for the first time about becoming a father

Freddy Brazier has confirmed that he is about to become a dad!

Last month, reports began to speculate that the 20-year-old is preparing to welcome his first child into the world with his ex-girlfriend.

Now, Freddy – who is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late reality star Jade Goody – has chosen to speak out for the first time about the pregnancy.

Earlier today, the TV personality took to his Instagram stories to post a snap of his feet, with a telling caption.

Credit: Freddy Brazier / Instagram

“I'm actually a DILF to be!” Freddy penned, referring to the viral acronym for an attractive father.

Freddy’s first comment about becoming a father comes just a few days after his older brother, Bobby Brazier, also addressed the matter for the first time.

Speaking to MailOnline at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (September 10), the EastEnders actor was asked about Freddy expecting his first child.

“I'm excited to become an uncle. It's going to be a team effort, like raising anything is. My dad has been super supportive and we're going to raise the baby together,” the 22-year-old explained.

Bobby was then asked if his new niece or nephew will be a “healing force” between Freddy and father Jeff, following reports of a rift between the two.

'I'm not sure about healing but we're going to raise it together,” the former Strictly finalist clarified.

Bobby also confessed that he first heard about the pregnancy when the reports broke in the press.

“At first I thought it could have been a prank when I heard about it,” Bobby admitted.

Speaking on Jenni Falconer’s podcast Run last September, Jeff previously shared how he has been parenting his sons as adults.

"I've learned so much, I've learned more about parenting in these latter stages, than I really have throughout the whole of it. Stepping back and letting them make their own mistakes is really important," he continued.

"I think our generation of parents, we obviously knew what our upbringing was like and we obviously want to give our children better opportunities, but in doing so, I think we sort of stifle the space that they need to make mistakes and actually learn for themselves,” the reality star continued.