Freddie Prinze Jr. opens up about marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed the worst marriage advice that he has received.

The She’s All That actor has been married to Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar since 2002. The couple have since gone on to welcome two children together – 15-year-old daughter Charlotte and 12-year-old son Rocky.

Now, ahead of their 23rd wedding anniversary in September, Freddie has chosen to open up about his marriage.

In an interview with E! News, the 49-year-old teased that he does not have any valuable relationship advice to share.

"I've never gotten any good advice. Most of the marriage advice came from dudes that were divorced that thought we would get divorced, too. They were trying to deal with their own issues,” he explained.

Describing marriage advice as "like peanut butter”, Freddie continued: "I may think it's delicious, but if you're allergic, you're dead. So, it doesn't always apply as well as we would hope. I've gotten a lot of bad advice about marriage."

The Scooby Doo star went on to note his excitement for the next few years of his life with Sarah.

"Dana Carvey said his 50s were the best years of his marriage that he's experienced," Freddie shared of the comedian, who has been married to Paula Zwagerman since 1983, adding: "I'm almost 50, so I'm looking forward to that."

Freddie also hinted his anniversary plans with Sarah later this year, as he detailed: "You don't have to do anything fancy for 23. We're pretty relaxed and private, so we just keep things chill."

Sarah and Freddie first met in 1997, on the set of the slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Freddie will be reprising his role as Ray Bronson in the upcoming sequel, which is due to be released in cinemas on July 18.

When asked if his wife was jealous that she was not able to return for the sequel, Freddie replied: "That's just not in Sarah's make-up. She was more excited that we were getting to do something that takes really big swings."