Fred Sirieix shares emotional praise after daughter’s Olympics win

Fred Sirieix is celebrating his daughter!

The First Dates star has been spending time in Paris, supporting his daughter’s efforts at the Olympic Games.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a professional diver for the Great Britain team. The 19-year-old narrowly missed out on a medal on Tuesday, as she came in sixth place in the Women’s 10m Platform final.

However, Andrea will still be returning home with a new medal, as the teen secured a bronze medal with her diving partner Lois Toulson in the Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform final on July 31.

Now, as the pair prepare to return home to the UK with their victory, proud dad Fred has been expressing his joy for Andrea’s achievement.

Last night, the 52-year-old took to Instagram to share a glimpse into the moment Lois and Andrea got to showcase their bronze medals in the Champions’ Park, in front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower.

The sweet post included the moment that the third place pair walked down the catwalk with their medals. Fred also chose to feature an adorable selfie of himself and Andrea, with her medal hanging around her neck.

Credit: Fred Sirieix Instagram

“The Champions’ Park. Emotions and thrills. Unforgettable,” Fred penned in the caption of his post.

“Congratulations @lois_toulson @andreassirieix04, thank you for this adventure and well done again,” he added sweetly.

Alongside his emotional update, many of Fred’s 1M followers have been sending their own congratulations.

“So lovely! That last pic is perfection guys,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations, brilliant achievement at such a young age as well all that hard work and dedication has paid off x,” another praised.

“Her father’s daughter right there! Absolutely brilliant,” a third fan added.

After Andrea secured her bronze medal last week, I’m A Celebrity star Fred took to social media to share a video of the moment she dived for third place.

“What emotions! What a beautiful moment! How many tears!!!! I’m bursting with pride, joy and happiness. Well done and congrats @andreassirieix04 and @lois_toulson,” he wrote at the time.