Frankie Essex admits how she feels about brother Joey on Love Island

Frankie Essex has shared how she really feels about her brother Joey entering Love Island!

Last week, viewers of the hit ITV dating show were shocked when former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey arrived as a bombshell.

Now, one week on from his entrance, Joey’s older sister Frankie has detailed that he “just wants to settle down now.”

In an interview with OK!, the 36-year-old gushed: “Every night I can’t help but scroll through social media to see what everyone is saying about him. I’m so supportive of everything Joey does and want him to find love in the villa, but I’m also keeping an eye on who he’s partnered up with.”

“He’s just being his genuine self, but I reckon he was nervous when he walked in. It looks like he’s settled in quickly though. He’s come such a long way since his TOWIE days,” she added.

In a recent episode, Joey chose to open up about the loss of the pair’s mother. Tina Essex sadly took her own life in 2001, when Joey was just 10 years old

“It’s something you never really get over, you just learn to live with it. You need to keep their memory alive, and Joey is doing that,” Frankie reflected, adding: “I actually said to one of my friends that I believe our mum put him on the show – she would have loved to see him settle down. I think she would be really proud of us both."

Frankie also confessed that she “honestly had no idea” about Joey’s Love Island entrance.

“Even our dad didn’t know. Just before he left though, Joey popped over to my house for the twins’ second birthday. He must have been busy so that meant a lot to me. I do remember him being a bit jittery though, and thinking, ‘What is going on?’ I even joked, ‘You’re not going on Love Island, are ya?’ but then forgot about it. His agent said I was the only person to guess. I obviously know him very well!” the mum-of-two exclaimed.