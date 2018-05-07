Frankie Cocozza just got married – and his gorgeous bride wore gold

We may all remember Frankie Cocozza as the guy who got his bum out on the X-Factor stage 2011.

Cocozza withdrew from the competition in the early stages, but not before he had established a mega fan base, and currently has over 170,000 followers on Instgaram.

The singer also appeared on Celebrities Go Dating, looking for love, but apparently he found it not long after with the stunning Bianca Murphy.

A post shared by Frankie Cocozza (@frankiecocozza) on May 6, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

The pair went public with their relationship in October 2017, and got engaged in January.

Bianca opted for a non-traditional, vintage inspired gold silk dress, finished off with a sheer white veil and a swathe of red lipstick.

Cocozza looked dapper in a classic suit and red rose in his pocket

A post shared by Bianca Murphy (@biancamurphy) on May 2, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

She also opted for a pair of strappy white heels to finish the look.

A huge congratulations to the pair,