Frankie Bridge unveils colourful new clothing range with Tesco F&F

Presenter, author and mum-of-two Frankie Bridge is a style inspiration, which is why we couldn’t be more excited to hear that she’s also launched her very own clothing collection with Tesco F&F!

The exclusive collection of colourful pieces that make a statement are crafted perfectly for the Spring/Summer period. Making sure the FW Bridge collection encompasses The Saturdays singer’s own preferences, it’s designed and inspired by Frankie’s renowned, effortless aesthetic and natural style.

Designed with her long-time stylist, Joolie Collier, together they have created a timeless collection perfect for every occasion. The capsule consists of effortless picks such as the Amalie Green Tie Shirt Dress (RRP €38.00), the Daphnie Tie Dye Wow Maxi Dress (RRP €36.00) and the chic Georgie Co-Ord (Blouse RRP €23.00, Trousers RRP €32.00).

One of the key themes to this collection is the emphasis on wearability alongside style, taking on the lessons of recent years and fusing comfort with style so that this affordable collection will inspire customers.

Speaking about the collection, Frankie said; “I’m thrilled to be launching my brand, FW Bridge. It’s been a dream of mine to create stylish, sustainable, size inclusive and affordable clothing. Finding a home within F&F was the perfect fit.”

“Joolie and I are incredibly proud of all the designs. A lot of thought, passion and hard work has gone into each and every piece. Following the incredible response I get each week from #FrankiesFaves I’ve wanted to create my own brand for a long time, so I cannot wait to see people wearing our pieces.”

This capsule wardrobe collection with maximum wearability is available in sizes from 6 – 22 and can be found in select F&F at Tesco stores nationwide.