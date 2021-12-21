Frankie Bridge opens up about the mental health toll of I’m A Celeb

Loose Women panelist Frankie Bridge did herself proud on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! finishing in third place, followed by Simon Gregson and Danny Miller.

32-year-old Frankie has previously been open and honest about her mental health, as well as being an advocate for breaking the stigma that comes along with it. Reflecting on her I’m A Celeb experience, Frankie has now revealed that it took quite a toll on her mentally.

“It was really difficult. I was shocked at how high the highs were and how low the lows were and how quickly you switch from one to the other,” the Saturdays singer remarked when speaking to OK! Magazine.

“That was a struggle, but it was a struggle for everybody. So the way I managed it was by talking because a lot of us were feeling the same. Everyone was so kind in there and we really looked out for each other,” she added.

Of course this wasn’t the only challenge she faced in the castle though, as Frankie goes on to talk about how hard it was being away from her two young sons, Carter and Parker, whom she shares with husband Wayne Bridge.

“Not knowing how the kids and Wayne were was really difficult. We’re so used to being in constant contact with everybody that we know and love,” Frankie explained.

Opening up about her long-awaited family reunion, Frankie says it was quite emotional. “I was just desperate to see them by the time I got home. The boys were lovely, they gave me a massive hug and so did Wayne. It was everything I had imagined the whole time I was in there,” she lovingly described.