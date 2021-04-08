Frankie Bridge gets honest about her antidepressant withdrawals

Loose Women presenter and mum-of-two Frankie Bridge has bravely opened up about how she’s been experiencing withdrawal symptoms after running out of her antidepressant medication.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, the 32-year-old explained how she hadn’t been very active on social media the past few days because she’s been so busy with work.

However, right before the bank holiday weekend, The Saturdays star candidly revealed that she had accidentally run out of her antidepressant medication, and would therefore be unable to get more of it until after the bank holiday.

“And then I did my usual, and just before the bank holiday I realised that I had run out of my antidepressants, and obviously I couldn’t get any until after the bank holiday weekend was over,” Frankie explained.

“And I still haven’t got them. So now I’ve been having really bad withdrawals. Like I…it’s really weird, the only way I can describe it is, you know that first thing when you’ve had a drink, when your eyes feel a bit funny and your head feels a bit numb and you feel like you’re in a bit of a dream?”

“So I feel really out of it and like I can’t really concentrate on anything, and I’m getting really bad headaches, I’m really tired, I’m feeling sick. So just really not feeling myself.”

Being off her medication for five or six days now, Frankie has been feeling really out of sorts. To make matters worse though, she’s also on her period this week which means she’s been feeling extra hormonal.

“You can imagine what poor Wayne has had to deal with this past week or so,” she laughed, referring to her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge. “Bless him, he deserves a medal that man,” she jokingly added.

Keen to feel like herself again, Frankie said that her medication should be arriving on Wednesday, and she’s now set a monthly reminder on her phone to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.