Fourth man arrested in connection to nine-year-old girl’s murder

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel tragically passed away after being shot in her home in Liverpool on the night of August 22.

Following the shooting, a number of suspects have been arrested, bringing the total to four as of last night.

The latest suspect, a 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on the evening of Sunday, September 4. According to Merseyside Police, he “has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and he is in police custody”.

ARREST | A fourth man was arrested yesterday evening, Sunday 4 September, in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 34-year-old man from Liverpool was stopped on the M42 near Leamington Spa. https://t.co/Qe8iwhlZ2I pic.twitter.com/qOJij9I4tw — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) September 5, 2022

A 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon also on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody for further questioning.

Another 34-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning – the 34-year-old on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and the 41-year-old for assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen, said, “I continue to urge anyone who had information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice”.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect to this investigation. However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family”.

Olivia tragically passed away after a gunman chased a convicted burglar into her home. Olivia’s mum tried to close the door on the two men, but shots were fired, hitting Mrs.Korbel in the wrist and fatally wounding her nine-year-old.