Four people injured after car hits pedestrians at Dublin church

It is understood that four people have been injured in an incident at the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin.

Reports claim that a car hit numerous pedestrians outside of the church on the New Road.

The incident is said to have taken place at 10:20 am.

A large number of emergency service vehicles at the scene in Clondalkin after several pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4EUUHHzFlc — Robin Schiller (@11SchillRob) June 25, 2018

The injured parties have been taken to hospital, but their conditions are not yet known.

Dublin Fire Brigade shared: “We have a number of fire and ambulance units at this RTC. It is a developing situation. We are appealing to the public to avoid the area while we get to rescue vehicles in and out of the scene.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.