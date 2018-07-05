FOUR Love Islanders to be kicked out of the villa tonight

Tuning into Love Island is NOT optional tonight.

As if the villa hasn't been dramatic enough with all the heartbreaks, heated arguments and flaring romances – they have thrown in this curveball.

Four people will be booted out of the villa this evening and we are SHOOK.

Every episode of love island pic.twitter.com/JBPvxjA5fV — Ewan Gray (@EwanGray96) July 5, 2018

It was pretty easy to have guessed who was exiting as voting opened up last night.

However, these four mightn't be so easy to predict.

The shock eviction was revealed to the Islanders when Ellie gets a text: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Josh then gets another text: “Islanders the public have been voting for their favourite couple. Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight. As Georgia and Wes are single, they are not included in this vote.”

Find a guy who fancies you even when you're ripping your lashes off. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FwPoACzPv1 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2018

We will have to tune in to find out who is safe and who gets kicked out.

It's fair to say we are already counting down the hours.

Get the popcorn ready!