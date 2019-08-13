Forward thinking? Kendall Jenner’s ‘backwards jeans’ are dividing us

We're having a fashion moment but honestly, we can't decide our emotions about the latest trend. One Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's latest outfit is a borderline optical illusion.

Kendall Jenner has been known far and wide to adore denim, constantly ditching floaty dresses or skirts in favour of ripped jeans in all shapes and forms.

The model stepped out in West Hollywood wearing a pair of wide-leg mom jeans by Olivia Øblanc with a frayed trim detail…but things weren't as they seemed.

Image: Instagram/@oliviaoblanc

The jeans were BACKWARDS. The 23-year-old makes some edgy fashion choices and rolls out the outfit inspiration, but the Calabasas-native's jeans are just mind-boggling.

Image: Instagram/@oliviaoblanc

The 'Unisex Double Front Frayed Jeans' are made of two separate pairs of recycled jeans, sewn together to make a trippy denim hybrid.

Kendall managed to make the outfit look as stylish as can be, as per usual.

If you're interested in grabbing a pair for yourself, you can nab them for a cool $175 (€156) on the Olivia Oblanc website here.

Feature image: Instagram/@kendalljenner