Former TOWIE star Lauren Pope is expecting her second child

Huge congratulations are in order for former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Pope who has announced the very exciting news that she’s pregnant with her second child with millionaire boyfriend Tony Keterman.

The 39-year-old TV personality announced the joyous news this afternoon, by sharing a casual mirror selfie to Instagram, featuring her adorable little pooch, Cookie, her 18-month-old daughter, Raine Anais, and her growing baby bump.

“Another member to add to the squad…Coming soon,” Lauren sweetly wrote in the caption.

In the lovely photo Lauren wears stylish low-waisted boyfriend jeans with an off-white ribbed top that perfectly hugs her bump.

“I am thoroughly enjoying this new chapter of life being a mother and spending time with my family,” Lauren gushed when speaking to the Mail Online, adding, “I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be pregnant with my second child.”

Lauren and Tony first made their relationship official back in January 2019, going public with their romance for the first time. Three months later, Lauren decided to leave TOWIE for good, after being involved with the series for nine years.

“I feel now is the time for me to move on so I can focus my attention wholeheartedly on my business ventures and personal relationship,” Lauren said at the time.

In July 2020, just a few months into the pandemic, Lauren and Tony welcomed the birth of their first child together, a beautiful baby girl, who is sure to be an absolutely amazing big sister!