Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex is expecting twins

It seems double congratulations are in order for former The Only Way Is Essex star Frankie Essex who has announced that she and boyfriend Luke Love are expecting twins!

Taking to Instagram this morning, 34-year-old Frankie shared the wonderful news with her 225k followers, sharing a gorgeous photo from her pregnancy photo shoot with New Magazine.

“Roses are red violets are blue we’re not just having one baby we’re having two,” the mum-to-be aptly wrote in the caption, adding, “Twinnies [baby emoji, heart emoji] I love you so much @lukeluv.”

Speaking to OK Magazine, Frankie said she was “just so shocked” when she found out that they were expecting twins.

“The lady scanning me was focusing on one baby and was then like, ‘What else do we have here then?’ and I was so shocked and asked, ‘Are we having twins?’ I burst out crying, tears of happiness. It was just so beautiful. It was lovely.”

Frankie goes on to explain how it was an extra surprise as there are no twins in their family, adding that her two babies are fraternal twins, not identical twins.

When it comes to finding out her babies’ gender, Frankie admits, “as soon as we found out we were having twins we both agreed that we’d find out. I would have wanted it to be a surprise, but I think I’ve already had the biggest surprise!”

Commenting on her brother, Joey Essex’s reaction to finding out he was going to be an uncle, Frankie said, “He is so excited. His face was the best – I’ve got a video of him reacting. He just kept smiling all day. He checks up on me. He and Luke are really close, which is really nice.”

Frankie and her beau Luke have been together for three years now, and these twins will be their first children together.