Forget the Christmas turkey, it’s all about the Christmas ‘GOATS’!

TK Maxx – your festive saviour – together with Gok Wan, the uber stylish shopping aficionado & presenter, are launching the search for Ireland’s Greatest of All Time Shoppers. These Greatest of All Time Shoppers (‘GOATS’!) are the savviest of Christmas shoppers, know exactly how to find the best gifts at the best prices for their loved ones year after year, and TK Maxx wants to find them and reward them this festive season.

From the ‘shopping list lovers’, to the ‘premeditative preppers’, the ‘early morning mavens’, the ‘last minute lovers’ and the ‘started in September squad’, TK Maxx is putting the call out to find 10 super savvy festive Christmas shoppers this November, to reveal what makes them a true Greatest of All Time Shopper. And just in time for festive gifting, a perfectly timed TK Maxx gift shopping spree to the value of €250 will be awarded to the greatest of the great, perfect for spoiling loved ones for less this Christmas!

Kicking off the search in Dublin today, Gok Wan commented, “This is my favourite time of year, and gift-giving is such a fun and central part of the festivities. I know that there are so many super skilled shoppers here in Ireland, who know exactly how to nail Christmas gifting. Together with TK Maxx, the only place for festive shoppers to bag big brands at deliciously small prices, I am starting the search for Ireland’s Greatest of all Time Shoppers! So, nominate yourself, a family member or a friend and let us know your fun, quirky and wonderful festive shopping tip, and you could win the title of Ireland’s ‘Greatest of All Time Shopper’. And if you need some inspiration for some ‘GOAT’ worthy shopping, fear not, I’ve created some gift shopping tips of my own.”

To nominate yourself or a friend as Ireland’s Greatest of All Time Shopper, simply visit TK Maxx Instagram here and share your GOATS-worthy shopping tip in the comments on the TK Maxx ‘GOATS’ competition post. At the end of November, ten people will win a TK Maxx gift card to the value of €250, the perfect prize to help our TK Maxx ‘GOATS’ gift better this Christmas.

Spoil all your loved ones for less this Christmas with TK Maxx. With weekly big brand drops every week.