Fool Me Once star joins cast of Netflix’s upcoming British thriller

Four big names have just been added to the cast of Black Doves!

In October of last year, Netflix announced that they were starting production on a new spy thriller series, titled Black Doves.

At the time, fans were thrilled by the confirmation of three big names in its cast – Pride & Prejudice’s Keira Knightley, This Is Going To Hurt’s Ben Whishaw and Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire.

Now, ahead of its release, the team behind the highly-anticipated drama has revealed the rest of its main cast.

Earlier today, Netflix producers took to social media as part of the streaming giant’s ‘Next On Netflix’ campaign, which has been running this week.

Teasing Black Doves, Netflix posted stills of the four actors who have joined the production alongside Keira, Ben and Sarah.

“Adeel Akhtar, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford and Tracey Ullman join Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire in Black Doves,” Netflix exclaimed, adding: “The spy thriller comes to Netflix later this year.”

Credit: Netflix

Viewers will recognise Adeel Akhtar from the January hit Fool Me Once. The actor played DS Sami Kierce in the series, based on Harlan Coben’s bestselling novel.

Joining Adeel Akhtar is Finn Bennett, who recently hit screens as Officer Peter Prior in True Detective: Night Country.

Comedian Tracey Ullman has also rounded out the cast, alongside newcomer Luther Ford, who made his acting debut as Prince Harry in the final season of The Crown.

Black Doves has been written and created by Joe Barton, who is also the brains behind cult favourites Giri/Haji and The Lazarus Project.

Credit: Julie Hrncirova / Netflix

In terms of plot, the series is set in London at Christmas and follow Keira’s character Helen Webb, a professional spy who passes her politician husband’s secrets onto her organisation.

When Helen’s secret lover Jason is killed, Helen’s spymaster (played by Sarah Lancashire) calls in suave assassin Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) to protect her. The pair subsequently team up to investigate Jason’s death, uncovering a vast conspiracy in the process.

Black Doves is set to premiere this year.