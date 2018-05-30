#FoodPorn: The ULTIMATE guide to Irish foodie Instagrams
Whether it's an obsession with the Kardashians or a penchant for a pretty sunset, there's a specialist Insta account out there waiting for you.
Instagram happens to do foodie accounts particularly well, and we've found a few Irish Instagrams that make us simultaneously drool, delight, and deliberate our diets.
We've also found some niche accounts for the vegans and gluten-intolerant who walk among us. Bon appetit!
Whether it's a dietary requirement or a sign of the times, gluten-free options have become more and more accessible and, in some circles, trendy.
This handy little Instagram gives a low down of the best GF products, both in restaurants and in supermarkets, and even includes some nifty recipes.
Veganism is really taking off on Irish shores, and whether you've gone plant-based to save the animals or improve your physique, this page reveals some great little gems from the Irish vegan cuisine scene.
Full of beautiful, envy-evoking snaps of the heartiest vegan food, you'll be spoiled for meal ideas.
Brunch is the best meal of the day, and if we have a little mimosa to go with it, who's to judge?
This brunch guide celebrates some of the best brunch spots around, focusing on fresh Irish food.
Like a little tipple with your evening meal?
This guide is unique as, while it indulges at some of Dublin's best eateries, it also covers cocktails and vinos, too.
OK, sorry; we love brunch too much!
This brunch guided deserves a mention for it's delightful coffee shots and artful photography. Oh, and the food looks pretty damn good too.
Coming in at number one is Yummy Dublin, a complete smorgasbord of the greatest grub Dublin has to offer.
From belly-busting burritos to dreamy doughnuts, take the ultimate taste tour of this fair city via Instagram, Just be sure to wear your eating pants.