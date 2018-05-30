FoodPorn: The ULTIMATE guide to Irish foodie Instagrams

Whether it's an obsession with the Kardashians or a penchant for a pretty sunset, there's a specialist Insta account out there waiting for you.

Instagram happens to do foodie accounts particularly well, and we've found a few Irish Instagrams that make us simultaneously drool, delight, and deliberate our diets.

We've also found some niche accounts for the vegans and gluten-intolerant who walk among us. Bon appetit!

6. @Dublin Gluten Free

Whether it's a dietary requirement or a sign of the times, gluten-free options have become more and more accessible and, in some circles, trendy.

This handy little Instagram gives a low down of the best GF products, both in restaurants and in supermarkets, and even includes some nifty recipes.

5. @Vegan Dublin

Veganism is really taking off on Irish shores, and whether you've gone plant-based to save the animals or improve your physique, this page reveals some great little gems from the Irish vegan cuisine scene.

Full of beautiful, envy-evoking snaps of the heartiest vegan food, you'll be spoiled for meal ideas.

4. @Dublin Brunch

Brunch is the best meal of the day, and if we have a little mimosa to go with it, who's to judge?

This brunch guide celebrates some of the best brunch spots around, focusing on fresh Irish food.

3. @Wine and Dine Dublin

Like a little tipple with your evening meal?

This guide is unique as, while it indulges at some of Dublin's best eateries, it also covers cocktails and vinos, too.

2. @Dublin Brunch Guide

OK, sorry; we love brunch too much!

This brunch guided deserves a mention for it's delightful coffee shots and artful photography. Oh, and the food looks pretty damn good too.

1. @Yummy Dublin

Coming in at number one is Yummy Dublin, a complete smorgasbord of the greatest grub Dublin has to offer.

From belly-busting burritos to dreamy doughnuts, take the ultimate taste tour of this fair city via Instagram, Just be sure to wear your eating pants.