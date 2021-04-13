Foodie Katie Quinn Releases Cookbook for Homelessness

With home cooking at an all-time high, why not treat yourself or a loved one to a brand new cookbook, while also raising some much-needed funds for homelessness in Ireland?

Award-winning Irish food photographer, Katie Quinn has developed a digital cookbook, WKA Chopping Bored, which she was inspired to create during a recent period of unemployment, when like many creatives, work became scarce.

Having recently returned from living in Australia, Katie was inspired to donate the proceeds of the book to charity, when during this period of unemployment, she realised just how close to homelessness many of us are. Therefore, 75% of sales from the digital book will be donated to homelessness charities — Dublin Simon Community and DePaul.

By supporting Katie's cause not only are you donating to some truly worthy charities but you're also getting a top notch Cookbook, with sumptuous recipes like her Chocolate & Cardamom Crumb Mocha Orange Cheesecake, her iconic Cheesy Toastie with Chili & Bacon Lentil Soup, and lots more!

Speaking about the project and charity partnership, Quinn said, “I wanted to use my 3rd cookbook to raise awareness of the homeless problem in Dublin which has been heightened due to Covid. I lost a lot of my work last year as I work in the food industry and it really brought to my attention how quickly our working and living situation can change due to factors completely out of our own control.”

“I always supported the Dublin homeless when I would visit Ireland on trips back from Australia. I think it’s a situation we are all very close to but something none of us ever comprehends happening to ourselves or our loved ones.”

“I don’t think most of the homeless population of Ireland ever really expected to be in the situation they are. It must be insanely scary and worrying for them, not to mention the mental health issues which they will be dealing with,” Katie commented.

To get your digital copy of WKA chopping bored visit Katie’s gofundme link here. All donations in excess of €10 will be acknowledged with an email containing the digital cookbook within 24 hours.