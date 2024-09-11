Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl welcomes child outside of his marriage

Dave Grohl has revealed he has become a dad again after welcoming a baby outside of his marriage.

The Foo Fighters frontman is married to Jordyn Blum and the couple share three daughters together- 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Harper and 10-year-old Ophelia.

Opening up on social media, Dave has confirmed that he fathered a daughter outside of his and Jordyn’s marriage and is ‘doing everything he can to regain the trust’ of his wife and their children.

Taking to Instagram, Grohl shared a statement to his 1.4 followers about the birth of his baby girl.

The message reads, “I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage”.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness”.

The Everlong singer closed off by adding, “We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together”.

Many of Dave’s fans shared their reactions to the shocking news on X, formally known as Twitter.

One fan wrote, “F***ing wild. Married for 21 years, so far, with 3 daughters already smh bro”.

“I really liked him as a musician but I don’t think I understand how one can both love his wife and cheat on her at the same time”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter said, “Regain their trust? He has high hopes”.

Dave and Jordyn have been married since 2003. Before tying the knot with Jordyn, the My Hero singer had previously been married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood but they divorced in 1997.

Dave, who previously played drums for the rock band Nirvana between 1990 to 1994, created Foo Fighters after Nirvana split up following the death of Kurt Cobain.