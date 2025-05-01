Florence Pugh admits why she feels ‘so self-conscious’ on red carpets

Florence Pugh has reflected on her issues with body confidence.

The Thunderbolts* actress has had a stellar rise to fame in recent years, including earning an Oscar nomination for her role in 2019’s Little Women.

Now, Florence has decided to open up about how her relationship with her body has changed, as a result of her Hollywood career.

Speaking to Who What Wear, the 29-year-old was asked for her thoughts on social media and red carpets being key factors in the industry.

“It's just mental that red carpets are even an expectancy of someone that is not… That's not even their job. They don't model. They are good at being on a camera that is this close with that face, and they know how to show how raw their soul is on the flick of a switch. That's their talent. Their talent isn't anything beyond that,” Florence explained.

“You're supposed to be able to be like a runway model, and you're compared against runway models,” she detailed, adding: "You don't know how it works. You feel so self-conscious in the clothes. You feel like you're not doing them justice. You're not doing what a model is going to be able to do."

Florence then went on to recall how she has had to adapt to being viewed as a ‘model’ by the public.

“Shoot after shoot after shoot, you get better, and you get more confidence. You see the pictures, and you see the work, and you're like, 'Okay, that looks great. I'm going to now make sure that I know how to argue when a certain piece of clothing isn't working,'" she noted.

"If I'm disappointed about how something turned out or looked or if someone's saying something nasty about the dress that I was wearing or if I was a bit too heavy for the dress or a bit too this or that or whatever s**t someone wanted to say to me, I have to be like, 'Babe, this is not even why you're… This is not your job,'" the Don’t Worry Darling star added.