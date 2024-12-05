Fleur East reveals moment from The X Factor that changed her life

Fleur East has been looking back on a significant moment in her life!

10 years ago this week, in December 2014, Fleur’s career changed forever when she performed Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ hit Uptown Funk, live on The X Factor.

Not only did Fleur go on to finish the series as a runner-up, but she also achieved a number 1 single with her cover of the song.

Now, a decade on from her life-changing performance, Fleur has shared an incredible insight into how her cover of Uptown Funk initially came about.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to re-share a clip from her 2014 performance, as well as a behind-the-scenes story.

“My song was changed the day before the live show because someone on Simon Cowell’s team heard the song and the team asked me if I’d be up for learning it for the next day. I heard it, saw the video and decided to take the risk,” Fleur explained.

“We rehearsed the choreography the day before and I had to get the song in my head. I was SO nervous, but had no idea what that moment would do for me and my future. The song wasn’t even released in the UK, so no one knew it yet,” she admitted.

“The reaction was incredible and my version went to Number 1 the day after, while I was still in the competition. That performance changed the course of my entire X Factor journey and my career,” she continued.

“Since then, so many doors have opened for me and the opportunities I’ve had have been incredible for me and my family. I’m so grateful for the platform that experience gave me and what it has allowed me to achieve since. I’m so pleased I was brave enough to take the risk and go for it!” Fleur penned.

Thanking her fans for their support, Fleur concluded by encouraging them to “go and fulfil your dream.”

Many of Fleur’s fellow stars have since praised her for her achievements, with Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock commenting: “What a moment.”

“Yes mama,” added Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse.