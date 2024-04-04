Fleur East posts sweet update after announcing birth of first child

Fleur East has unveiled a heartwarming update to her fans, after giving birth to her first child!

On Monday (April 1), the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist announced the arrival of her baby daughter Nova, alongside her husband Marcel Robin.

A few days on from confirming her baby girl’s birth, Fleur has now taken the opportunity to thank her fanbase for their support.

Yesterday evening, the 36-year-old shared a sweet selfie of herself on Instagram, with baby Nova resting on her chest.

“Thank you to all of you for your well wishes and messages. I see all of you and I appreciate it,” Fleur penned.

“This is me right now, chilling with Nova who has a FULL head of hair (dunno where she gets that from?!),” she joked further.

Credit: Fleur East Instagram

The Strictly: It Takes Two co-host concluded her brief update by writing: “We are both doing well.”

Earlier this week, Fleur took to social media to reveal she had given birth to Nova at home. The singer had initially kept the majority of her pregnancy a secret, only choosing to confirm her baby news on New Year’s Day.

“And just like that, our baby girl, Nova, is here!! Our daughter entered the world via squat position into the arms of my Husband and I on our living room floor!” she exclaimed at the time.

“One day I will share my birth story with you (what a RIDE!), but for now, we are resting and doing well. So thankful to the amazing midwives who were by my side, my birthing partners (my auntie Tina and my Husband) and all of our family who have been helping out and showering us with love. It really does take a village!” she continued.

Confirming her daughter’s birth date, Fleur added: “So grateful to God for this blessing. Our little Nova was born on the 22nd March and it feels like she’s always been here.”