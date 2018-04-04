‘F**k, Marry, Kill’ So, this new dating app is actually super aggressive

Okay so we've all given the likes of Tinder and Bumble a go right?

Well, I certainly have, to no avail, I might add.

But sure look, it's a bit of fun at the end of the day, and if you're lucky enough to find love (or lust) – good for you!

Anyway, we always get a kick out of a cheeky dating app… until now.

We recently stumbled upon a new dating creation, called 'Fuck, marry, kill'.

Charming.

Anyway, this app is exactly what you think it is: 3 profiles come up of your desired gender, and you bascially select which of them you'd choose to sleep with, marry and kill.

Jesus, I'm actually sweating for my poor self esteem with this one.

The app's creator, Portuguese Rui Gouveia, says it's a cool new way to meet people in a fun and playful manner, "We're seeing two types of users: the ones that use FMK just for the fun of it [and] others for the possibility of meeting new people."

Playful. Really though?

The app apparently allows you to check your rating to see if you're more fuckable, marriable or killable.

You actually couldn't make this shit up.

Anyway, once you figure out what category you fall into, the app then matches you with the people who dig you and you can chat if you want to.

Hard pass.