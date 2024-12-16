First trailer & launch date unveiled for The White Lotus season 3

We finally have a premiere date for The White Lotus season three!

The award-winning HBO anthology series – which follows a group of wealthy vacationers whose stay in a luxury resort turns into something darker – has been a success with both critics and viewers in recent years, following its debut in 2021.

In November 2022, HBO renewed The White Lotus for a third season, and it was later confirmed that it would be filmed and set in Thailand. However, its production was significantly delayed last year due to the strike by the Writers Guild of America.

Now, ahead of its return next year, HBO and Sky have finally released their first official trailer for The White Lotus season three, and they have also announced its premiere date!

Earlier today, the producers took to social media to drop a captivating first trailer for season three, which can be viewed below.

The trailer reveals Natasha Rothwell as the only actor who will be reprising her role from the first two seasons. Rothwell will be returning as spa manager Belinda Lindsey, alongside new stars including The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon, Justified’s Walton Goggins, Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs and Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood.

“Seeking peace can be a trip,” Sky teased in their caption, before sharing the release date: “#TheWhiteLotus returns 17 February on Sky.”

Many fans of The White Lotus have since been taking to social media to express their excitement.

“Oh I will be SEATED,” one viewer commented on Instagram.

“The way I cackled at these characters, this looks so good!” another praised.

The official logline for season three continues to keep the plot under wraps, as Sky simply wrote: “The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

Season three of The White Lotus launches on Sky and NOW on February 17.