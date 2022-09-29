First look at behind-the-scenes shots of Call the Midwife Christmas Special

Fans of Call the Midwife will be delighted to see that a sneak peek into the series’ Christmas Special has just been shared online.

The official Call the Midwife Instagram page has posted a snap of Lucille, Trixie and Nancy having a snowball fight in a flurry of snow!

The behind-the-scenes picture is captioned, “Call the Midwife Christmas Special Exclusive: Snowball fight!! Our ladies prepare for the forthcoming festive season in traditional winter fashion!”.

“Hello all! Today we’re delighted to give you this first behind-scenes photo peek at the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special!!!”.

“And for their first Christmas photo session, our cast- Leonia Elliott (Lucille), Helen George (Trixie) and Megan Cusack (Nancy)- subjected our poor photographer to a fine British tradition- the snowball fight!”.

They added, “We’re delighted to confirm that the results of out team’s hard work on the Christmas Special is looking FANTASTIC, and we can’t wait to show you more- so stay tuned to this page, as we start to get ready for our brand new special, and Series 12!!! Xxxxx”.

Fans wasted no time in sharing their excitement at the sneak peek in the comments, with one writing, “Oh can’t wait, so looking forward to this episode”.

“I can’t wait, it’s the best show on tv and I like it covers so many things”, penned a second fan. A third added, “So looking forward to season 12!! Call the Midwife is my all time favourite tv series, it makes you both laugh and cry”.

In April of this year, the cast and crew confirmed that they started filming the Christmas Special and series 12 of the hit BBC drama, which will air in 2023.

Earlier this year, Call the Midwife confirmed the return of the much-loved Helen George, known for her role as Trixie, as she had been away on maternity leave. A photo was teased of her preparing for something important…