These ’80s icons are set to play at The Summer Series 2019

The Summer Series at Trinity College Dublin has announced the first acts that will be taking to the stage in their 2019 show – and they are impressive.

If you're a fan of music legends, you're in for a treat.

July 4th will see the amazing Paul Weller take to the stage.

The 60-year-old former member of The Jam is said to give a must-see live show so you know what you gotta do.

Last year saw the 40th Anniversary of his first album, “In The City”, which he released with The Jam in May 1977.

He was recently voted 'Best Act In The World’ by Q Magazine and his 26th studio album True Meanings heralded a four star review in The Irish Times and is out now.

Then, on July 7th it will be the turn of 1980's rock band New Order.

Rising from the ashes of the legendary British post-punk band Joy Division, the enigmatic New Order triumphed over tragedy to emerge as one of the most influential and acclaimed bands of the '80's.

New Order performed as part of Manchester International Festival 2017 for a series of unique shows in collaboration with Liam Gillick, conducted by Joe Duddell and curated by Dave Haslam and Mark Beasley.

Wanna nab some tickets?

Paul will set you back , €49.90 incl. booking fee while New Order come in at €60.45 incl. booking fee.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 9am this Friday, December 7th via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie.