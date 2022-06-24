Fire up the BBQ, The Happy Pear Summer Feasting Season is here.

BBQ season is finally here, and The Happy Pear have everything you need for a Summer feast to remember!

The Happy Pear range of full of BBQ-ready heroes are perfect for feasting all Summer long. Whether you’re sticking to a plant-based diet or just looking for tasty options for the BBQ, there’s something to satisfy everyone. Build your ultimate burgers or dig into full-of-flavour hot dogs, complete with cult favourite Happy Pear hummus.

Dave and Steve say, “Summer is the time to get out and enjoy the great outdoors with friends and family. We feel passionate that everybody should be catered for and with our Summer Feasting range we have something for everyone to enjoy. Tasty burgers, full-of-flavour sausages and all the extras you need for the ultimate BBQ, we’ve thought of everything.”

The Summer Feasting Burger and Sausages ranges from The Happy Pear are available for €2.50 per pack, in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide.

Blissful Burgers: 227g

A delicious blend of sweet potato & butternut squash, mixed with the perfect blend of spices and herbs to create the ultimate BBQ-ready burger.

Free from artificial colours, flavours, preservatives.

Unbeetable Burgers: 227g

A seasoned melody of mushroom, sweet potato and beetroot, blended for a hearty, moreish burger you can beat.

Free from artificial colours, flavours, preservatives.

Smokin’ Sausages: 270g

The perfect mix of sweet potato, butternut squash and smoked paprika create the ultimate BBQ sausage.

Free from artificial colours, flavours, preservatives.

Sweet Savory Sausages: 227g

Deliciously caramelised red onion and mushroom come together for these moreish sausages.

Free from artificial colours, flavours, preservatives.

