Final celebs joining Strictly Come Dancing have been announced

The final three celebrities joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up have been announced.

The producers behind the BBC show originally revealed the first group of stars set to be taking part in the show’s 20th anniversary series last week.

Now, the last of the famous faces that will be taking to the dancefloor later this year have been shared and they’ve opened up about joining the line-up for the competition.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles will be putting on his dancing shoes to battle it out on Strictly.

Sharing an insight into how much he’s looking forward to the show, Nick admitted, “I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year. People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure”.

“I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge – there’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one – being taught how to dance! I’ll give it my everything …. and try not to embarrass my kids of course!”, he added.

Next up, former England footballer Paul Merson was revealed to be taking part in this year’s dancing competition.

“Joining Strictly is a whole new ball game for me, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head on. I’m ready to swap the pitch for the Ballroom floor, so here’s hoping my two left feet can learn some moves and you never know, maybe I’ll be taking home the Glitterball Trophy!”, Merson said in a statement.

Last but not least, the final celebrity joining the cast is Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek.

Revealing her excitement, Sam explained, “As a former hockey player I’m used to playing as part of a team, but the thought of dancing on the Ballroom floor in front of a live audience is quite daunting! I’m chuffed to be a part of this legendary show and Quickstep into the shoes of a performer, it feels absolutely surreal but I’m ready for every bit of the adventure”.

Other celebs starring in the show include comedian Chris McCausland, JLS band member JB Gill, Go Compare opera singer Wynne Evans, singer Toyah Willcox, Morning Live doctor Punam Krishan and Love Island's Tasha Ghouri.

Also taking part is former The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks, singer Shayne Ward, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, Olympic swimmer Tom Dean and Gladiator Montell Douglas.