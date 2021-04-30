Film star Noel Clarke accused of sexual harassment by 20 women

You might have noticed that #MeToo has been trending on Twitter once again, as people from all over the world stand by those 20 brave women who have come forward with their sexual harassment allegations against British film star, Noel Clarke.

In an exposé published in The Guardian yesterday evening, it was reported that Bulletproof’s Noel Clarke had allegedly engaged in acts of sexual misconduct between the years 2004 to 2019.

In the article, 20 women came forward detailing various experiences with Clarke, accusing him of “sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying.”

Clarke, who rose to fame when he starred in Doctor Who, has denied all claims bar one — he has admitted to making inappropriate comments about one woman, and says he has since apologised for them.

In his official statement, he said, “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.”

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

In light of these claims, BAFTA have suspended Noel’s membership and his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.