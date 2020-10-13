Ferne McCann opens up about the struggles of being a single mum

The former TOWIE star, Ferne McCann has opened up about her experience as a single mum to three-year-old daughter, Sunday.

Ferne has been going it alone, as the sole provider and parent for little Sunday since the few months before she was born, after she split from Sunday’s dad, Arthur Collins who is currently serving 20 years in prison following a nightclub acid attack.

The single mum has been documenting her daughter’s life on her reality show First Time Mum, which started filming back when Ferne was pregnant with Sunday. The series continued to capture Ferne’s motherhood journey and watch little Sunday grow into the funny little character she’s become.

Ferne has recently come out to share that being a single mum is often a struggle. “The hardest thing is doubting myself as a parent and wondering whether I’m making the right decisions,” the 30-year-old revealed in an interview with new magazine.

“These early years are really crucial and can actually shape their future. And having to do that and make those decisions on your own can be really difficult,” Ferne admitted.

“And oh my God, the tantrums, too! But it’s all part of it,” she added, before going on to describing the funny little personality her toddler has developed.

“She’s cheeky, funny and she’s a natural born wind-up. She’s always been around so many colourful characters since she was born, so she’s very sociable and she loves having chats with the people she meets.”

Going on to talk about some of the best sides of motherhood, Ferne said that Sunday, “makes me laugh so much and we can have little conversations with each other. That’s what’s really fun about this stage – we can communicate. So when she’s been at nursery, we can talk about it.”

“We just have so much fun together. We snuggle and it’s that unconditional, endless love we get from each other.”