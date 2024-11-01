Ferne McCann confirms professional partner for Dancing on Ice

Ferne McCann has announced which professional skater she’ll be partnered up with for the upcoming season of Dancing in Ice.

Back in September, it was confirmed that Ferne would be taking part in January’s series alongside 11 other famous faces.

As the former The Only Way is Essex star prepares to take to the ice, Ferne has revealed who she has been paired with in the hopes to win the competition.

Opening up to her 2.9M Instagram followers, Ferne showcased a snap of herself and pro-skater Brendyn Hatfield posing on the ice together.

As well as unveiling an image of them on the ice, Ferne shared a video of her and Brendyn skating together.

In the caption of the post, McCann penned, “The news is in! I’ve met my Dancing On Ice partner and it is……BRENDYN! @brendynhatfield”.

“While he defo has his work cut out (sorry Brendyn!) we’re super excited to hit the ice and bring the sparkle”.

Some of the other famous faces taking part in the upcoming competition have also revealed who they will be skating with.

Paralympic champion Sarah Storey has been paired with Sylvain Longchambon, footballer Anton Ferdinand will be skating with Annette Dytrt, while TV presenter Michaela Strachan has been paired with Mark Hanretty.

Traitors star Mollie Pearce will be competing with Colin Grafton, soap star Chelsee Healey will be skating with Andy Buchanan, and reality star Chris Taylor has been partnered up with Vanessa Bauer.

Other stars taking part in the latest season of Dancing on Ice but are yet to confirm their skating partners include comedian Josh Jones, Coronation Street star Sam Aston, Olympian Steve Redgrave, TOWIE’s Dan Edgar and actress Charlie Brooks.

The launch date for Dancing on Ice, which is expected to be hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby, is yet to be revealed but the series is set to hit our screens in January.