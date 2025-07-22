Fearne Cotton shares candid insight into being a single parent

Fearne Cotton has shared an honest reflection on her new life as a single parent.

In December of last year, the TV presenter announced that she was separating from her husband Jesse Wood, after 10 years of marriage. The former couple continue to co-parent their two children – 12-year-old son Rex and nine-year-old daughter Honey.

Now, as she continues to adjust to being a single mother, Fearne has candidly opened up about her struggles.

During an interview with Women's Health magazine's new podcast, Just As Well, the 43-year-old gave an insight into her parenting life.

“I'm just dropping lots of balls constantly and never feeling like I'm doing anything particularly well. We're just juggling so much, it's so full on and I'm dropping balls left, right, and centre in all the basic ways,” Fearne admitted.

“I had nothing the kids liked for breakfast on Monday, nothing. I had cereal, but no milk. I had butter, but no bread. I tried to make pancakes, I had no maple syrup. It is like an absolute s**t show,” she recalled.

“So I'm just dropping lots of balls constantly and never feeling like I'm doing anything particularly well. But enjoying most of it. I would say enjoying most of it,” she continued.

The broadcaster then went on to note how she relies on her close friends for support.

“When I drop the balls, I probably have a slight tantrum. Sometimes I have a cry in my car, call one of my best mates and go, 'Are you having a s**t show too? Yeah. Okay, phew….it's not just me.’ And then crack on. And then it feels slightly better the next day,” Fearne added.

On December 13 of last year, Fearne took to Instagram to announce that her marriage to Jesse had come to an end.

In a statement, the Happy Place podcaster penned: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage.”

"Our priority has been, and will always be, our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time,” Fearne concluded.