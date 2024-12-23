Fearne Cotton opens up about being independent after marriage split

Fearne Cotton has been reflecting on her ‘coping mechanisms’, amid the recent news of her divorce.

Earlier this month, the broadcaster shocked her fanbase when she announced her separation from her husband Jesse Wood, after 10 years of marriage.

Now, a few days on from the news of her divorce, Fearne has shared a glimpse into her personal life.

In the latest episode of her podcast Happy Place, Fearne interviewed comedian Joanne McNally. During the conversation, Joanne revealed that she has stopped relying on her friends to enjoy herself and is now “hyper independent”, to which Fearne agreed.

“I'm having a little weird burst of fun. I don't know why, it has come out of nowhere. It's like, ‘Oh I just want to go and get a bit p***ed and have some fun,’” Fearne admitted.

“I'm coming out of it a bit, I think. It's all phases but I totally understand that sort of hyper independence. I think I've had that for so long, maybe because I started work young,” the 43-year-old explained.

Fearne then went on to confess that she knows that her coping mechanism “isn’t great”.

“Sometimes I don't trust that people are going to do what I need or support me in the right way. So, I'm like, ‘No I'm doing everything on my own’ which is not great, but I know I can rely on myself,” the mother-of-two detailed.

“I sort of stick to that and I know that that's not great but it's just a coping mechanism I guess,” she added.

On December 13, Fearne took to Instagram to announce her marriage to Jesse had come to an end. The news came just 10 days after she shared that she was also about to undergo surgery to remove two benign tumours.

"It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage,” Fearne wrote at the time.

"Our priority has been, and will always be, our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time,” she added.