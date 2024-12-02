Faye Winter admits she thinks some Love Island stars are ‘horrible’

Faye Winter has admitted that she has a ‘horrible’ relationship with some of her fellow castmates from Love Island.

Faye initially shot to stardom in 2021, when she appeared on the summer series of Love Island. Faye entered into a relationship with fellow contestant Teddy Soares and the pair finished the series in third place, but ultimately confirmed the end of their romance last February.

Now, Faye has been reflecting on her time on Love Island, and has confessed that she doesn’t get along with every member of the hit show’s alumni.

Faye recently took to Instagram and asked her fans to submit questions for a Q&A. During the session, one of the 29-year-old’s followers asked if she has ever met a "horrible" Islander.

In her response, Faye went on to confess that her opinion towards certain Love Island stars prevents her from going to career events.

"Oh yeah! Why do you think I stay away from many events? They fill me with fear!” she penned.

"Most obviously are amazing and such incredible people but a couple think they are a cut above the rest and are just rude and bullies,” Faye explained further.

"It doesn't matter what line of work you're in, you always get one or two you'd avoid like the plague. The stories I could tell!" she added teasingly.

In February of this year, Faye confirmed that she would never want to return to the Love Island villa to take part in All Stars.

“I'm so grateful for everything Love Island, for everything it's given to me, the experience, the lessons and most of all you guys,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I really want to use my platform for change and to give back. I have been working on something that I can't wait to share so I wanted to give all my energy to that,” she continued, referring to her ongoing work with dog charities.

“Love Island is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I want to always remember it that way,” Faye concluded.