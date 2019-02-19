Fashion legend and designer Karl Lagerfield passes away aged 85

Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld had died this morning, it has been confirmed.

The designer was known for his work as longtime creative director of both Chanel and Fendi, as well as his own label.

Sky News reported that the 85-year-old was taken to the American Hospital in Paris on Monday and died today.

He had missed a number of fashion shows due to ill health and in January, he skipped his final bow at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show.

Karl began his career as an assistant to Pierre Balmain in 1955 and joined Fendi in 1967 before joining Chanel in 1983.

His cause of death has not yet been released.

Our thoughts are with his nearest and dearest at this time.