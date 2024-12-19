Fans thrilled as Jorgie Porter shares update after daughter’s birth

Jorgie Porter has spoken out following the birth of her daughter, leaving fans thrilled.

On December 11, the Hollyoaks star announced the wonderful news that she had welcomed her baby girl into the world, alongside her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

The couple also share their two-year-old son named Forest together.

Jorgie and Ollie’s newest addition comes over three years after they suffered a devastating miscarriage with quadruplets.

Now, fans have shared their delight as Jorgie has shared an update after her little one’s arrival.

On Instagram, Porter shared a photo of herself laying on her couch in front of her Christmas tree to her 751K followers.

In the caption of the post, Jorgie wrote, “Thank you for all the love and kind messages!”.

“We’re soaking up every moment in our little baby bubble—cuddles, feeds, naps, and repeat”.

The 36-year-old closed off by adding, “Life feels so full right now”.

Many fans of the soap star headed to the comments to share their support and congratulatory messages with her.

One commenter wrote, “Congratulations to you all on the birth of your little baby girl xxx”.

“Congratulations to you all on the arrival of your little princess! Merry Christmas to you and your perfect little family”, penned a second fan.

Another Instagram user said, “Congratulations to you all! Have a lovely Christmas x”.

When announcing her bundle of joy’s birth earlier this month, Jorgie posted an adorable snap of her and Ollie holding their daughter’s tiny hand.

She captioned the adorable post, “She’s here …..! We are complete”.

“Thank you to everyone at Wigan hospital. Especially @sandi_goulding who is our everything. couldn’t of asked for a better day x x”.