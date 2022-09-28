Fans thrilled as Hugh Jackman confirms his role in Deadpool 3

Fans of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be delighted to hear that Hugh is set to return on set as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Ryan Reynolds announced the exciting news to his 45.5M Instagram followers with a funny clip of him thinking about the production of the new Deadpool film to make it better than ever, before joking that when he couldn’t think of anything.

He then mockingly added that they chose to ask Jackman to join the cast as it was their only idea.

The video that starts with Ryan sitting on his couch, before showing him pondering this thoughts in a forest and pouring himself a drink, is captioned, “Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one”.

The 45-year-old explains, “We are extremely sad to have missed D23 but we have been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now”.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one, his first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth and motivation, new meaning”.

“Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It has been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down, deep inside and I have nothing”.

The dad-of-four went on to say, “Just completely empty up here and terrifying. But we do have one idea. Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”, before Hugh walks behind him and calmly says, “Yeah, sure Ryan”.

Fans of the Marvel characters were delighted to hear the news and many famous faces took to the comments to share their excitement with the news including John Krasinski, Terry Cruz and Jameela Jamil.

Reynold’s character of Deadpool first appeared on our screens in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, before the first Deadpool film was released in 2016. 53-year-old Jackman made an appearance in Deadpool 2.

Ryan also revealed that the third instalment of the Deadpool movies will be released on September 6, 2024.