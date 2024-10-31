Fans thrilled as Gwen Stefani details first Halloween with husband

Gwen Stefani has shared an insight into her first Halloween celebrations with her husband Blake Shelton.

The Sweet Escape singer has reflected back on the very first Halloween she and Blake spent together by unveiling a collection of sweet snaps from the event.

Taking a trip down memory road to 2015, Gwen has delighted fans by opening up about the special moment.

On Instagram, the 55-year-old posted snaps from nearly 10 years ago to her 17.7M followers.

In the pictures, Gwen is dressed as a country farmer girl with added fake blood, while Blake sported a fake beard and baseball cap.

Stefani captioned the post with lyrics to a song that she teased a snippet of at the end of the photo carousel.

It reads, “met u in October i had nothing to lose. dressed up like a country girl i knew you’d approve. knew i had to kiss you on the Halloween moon…”.

Many fans took to the comments to share their excitement over the nostalgic images.

One fan penned, “nah nah cause this is so nostalgic i remember the pics of you guys coming out and i was FREAKINGGGGGG OUTTTTTT”.

“OKAY I LOVE everything about this!! This is too adorable and so precious!”, wrote another commenter.

A third fan admitted, “OMG I remember seeing photos of you two from this day – feels like yesterday sooo excited for this song!! The whole album! Hurry up November 15th!”.

Gwen and Blake first met while they were both on the set of The Voice in April 2014 but Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale and Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert at the time.

They later split from their partners and went on to confirm their relationship in November 2015. They tied the knot in July 2021.