Fans thrilled as Amy Dowden shares positive chemotherapy update

Amy Dowden has delighted fans by sharing a positive update on her chemotherapy journey.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was diagnosed with breast cancer back in May and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Amy has now shared the wonderful news that ‘the finish line is in sight’, after having her seventh chemo session.

Taking to Instagram, Dowden penned an update on her treatment journey alongside a photo with a fellow cancer patient in hospital to her 595K followers.

The 33-year-old captioned the post, “Yayyyyy my blood platelets were all good to go for chemo 7”.

“It was lovely @kiimmbo.6 7th too (a fellow pink sister on a similar journey) for us both next session we should be ringing that chemo bell and I simply cannot wait!”.

“So good to chat again today all things chemo and breast cancer. The finish line is in sight for us lovely”.

Amy closed off by adding, “Thanks as always to the incredible Sheldon Unit who always go above and beyond to make us comfortable and happy as can be! Right I’m on the sofa resting up, thanks all for crossing everything and for all your well wishes!”.

The professional dancer also posted a video to share an insight into getting her chemotherapy done as she revealed, “A day in chemo with me! WARNING CONTAINS INJECTIONS AND NEEDLES”.

“#breastcancerawarenessmonth and I want to show the truth with my journey and hopefully help raise awareness and help others”.

“Remember everyone’s journey is different so please don’t judge. There’s no text book to how you deal with cancer and it’s important to support those going through it their way”, Amy added.

Many famous faces and fans of Dowden’s headed to the comments to send her supportive messages and well wishes.

Strictly’s Arlene Phillips wrote, “Wow. You blow my mind. Your spirit is truly to be admired and you’re fearlessness astounding . Go go go dancing girl. With all the [love emoji].

“One step closer to ringing that bell!”, penned It Takes Two presenter Fleur East.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse added, “I was thinking about you after last night instastory, fingers crossed”.